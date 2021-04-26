Conning Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 63,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,354,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $383.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,399. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $253.97 and a 12-month high of $384.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $367.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

