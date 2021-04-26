Conning Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.60. 17,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,813. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.