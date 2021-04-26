Conning Inc. Has $33.83 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.10. 35,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,160. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.