Conning Inc. Has $46.88 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Conning Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,248 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Cardinal Health worth $46,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,197. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.