Conning Inc. Has $48.08 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $48,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,854,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.9% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 54.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $260.19. 10,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.49 and its 200-day moving average is $239.83. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

