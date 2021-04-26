Conning Inc. Has $48.59 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $48,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock worth $15,262,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

