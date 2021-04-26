Conning Inc. Has $51.10 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $51,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $81.63. 240,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,151,604. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

