Conning Inc. Has $54.12 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.48. 79,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,708,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.03. The stock has a market cap of $176.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.