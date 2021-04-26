Conning Inc. Has $54.15 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.93. 34,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,058. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

