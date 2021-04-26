Conning Inc. Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 372.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

AMAT traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 291,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,498,473. The company has a market cap of $125.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

