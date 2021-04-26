Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.26. 7,098,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

