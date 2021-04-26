Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $51,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.16. The company had a trading volume of 77,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,399. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

