Conning Inc. Invests $8.26 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,000. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,364. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.14 and a 52 week high of $140.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day moving average is $127.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.