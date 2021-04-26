Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,442 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.34. 395,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,082,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $248.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

