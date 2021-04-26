Conning Inc. Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Dynamics worth $44,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.03. 16,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

