Conning Inc. Purchases 10,621 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Conning Inc. increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 505.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $5,952,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $11.59 on Monday, reaching $639.08. 40,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,196. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $590.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

