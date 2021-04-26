Conning Inc. Purchases 17,400 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $401.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.61.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.