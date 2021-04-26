Conning Inc. Purchases 2,302 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $52,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 19.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,788. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $226.21. The company has a market cap of $151.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

