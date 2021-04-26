Conning Inc. Purchases 97,844 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,700.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,844 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,617. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $472.55. 39,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.08. The company has a market capitalization of $192.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

