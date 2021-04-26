Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.6% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Conning Inc. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $52,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITW traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.94. 8,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,029. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.66 and a 1 year high of $229.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.