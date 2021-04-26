Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,601 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.12% of The Allstate worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,001. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.05.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

