Conning Inc. Sells 1,420 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.76. The company had a trading volume of 195,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.90 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $316.77 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.