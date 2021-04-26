Conning Inc. Sells 2,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $102.06. 179,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

