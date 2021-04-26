Conning Inc. Sells 27,791 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 11,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,625. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

