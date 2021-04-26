Conning Inc. Sells 30,819 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $248.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.74 and a 12 month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

