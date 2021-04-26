Conning Inc. Sells 442,309 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Conning Inc. lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 442,309 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.11% of HP worth $42,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,190. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

