Conning Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,679 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $514.57. 51,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.57 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

