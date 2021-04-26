Conning Inc. Sells 62,982 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,982 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.07% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $48,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 53,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,921. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $150.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

