ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 499.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. owned about 2.32% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $49.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

