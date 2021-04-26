Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $24,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $52.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $52.80.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

