Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $27.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $86.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $98.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

