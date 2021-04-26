Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

