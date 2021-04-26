Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,264 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.9% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01.

