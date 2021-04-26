Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,704 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI stock opened at $134.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $89.45 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.