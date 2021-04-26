Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

