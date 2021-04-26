Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 758 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,551,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,305.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 68,815 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $147.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $148.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

