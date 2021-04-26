Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 428,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,000. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF makes up about 2.5% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.53% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $53.28 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

