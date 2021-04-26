Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 365,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

