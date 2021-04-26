Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.58 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

