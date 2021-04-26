Content Neutrality Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $203,290.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $203,290.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

