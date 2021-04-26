ContentBox (BOX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $85,772.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.00403975 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004775 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 136.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

