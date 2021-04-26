Contentos Reaches Market Cap of $87.09 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Contentos has a market cap of $87.09 million and $10.21 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,006,534,452 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

