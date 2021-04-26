Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

