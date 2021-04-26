Continental Resources, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of CLR opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

