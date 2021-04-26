CONTRACOIN Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $7,484.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

