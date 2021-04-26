CONTRACOIN Price Up 1.4% This Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 115% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $9,691.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

