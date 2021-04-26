Contrasting Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Community Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Camden National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.86 $1.24 million N/A N/A Camden National $210.63 million 3.34 $57.20 million $3.69 12.75

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and Camden National, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00

Camden National has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden National has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats Community Capital Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.