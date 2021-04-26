Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading Up 0.9%

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 209.70 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). Approximately 2,221,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 3,213,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.20 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.39%.

In related news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

