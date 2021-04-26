Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Shares Up 4.7%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.45. 854,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,025,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.16.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

