Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 729,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Copa accounts for 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 1.73% of Copa worth $58,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $240,715,000 after purchasing an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Copa alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:CPA opened at $81.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.